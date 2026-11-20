All right, uh, let's talk about the Miami Heat , who have been surging as of late.

And look, I was critical of the Heat early in the season, their style of play.

I didn't get it.

Uh, even as, you know, early this week when I was talking to Rachel, like, I'm like, all right, well, the Heat, they're on a run right now, um , but they beat Sacramento.

Everyone beat Sacramento.