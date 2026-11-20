Davion Mitchell Is Proving He Can Be a Starting PG
Nov 20, 2026 · 10:45
Chris Mannix and Evan Turner break down how Davion Mitchell’s career-best start is a key reason for the Miami Heat’s turnaround.
Transcript
All right, uh, let's talk about the Miami Heat , who have been surging as of late.
And look, I was critical of the Heat early in the season, their style of play.
I didn't get it.
Uh, even as, you know, early this week when I was talking to Rachel, like, I'm like, all right, well, the Heat, they're on a run right now, um , but they beat Sacramento.
Everyone beat Sacramento.
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