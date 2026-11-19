Why the Comeback Player of the Year Award Is Controversial This Year
Nov 19, 2026 · 9:43
Conor Orr and Albert Breer break down the Comeback Player of the Year award race between Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson and why the league is hoping Mahomes has a strong close to the season.
Transcript
No, the award that we need to talk about.
Is this is going to, if, if everything holds.
And there's a stasis in the NFL between now and the end of the season.
This award is going to tear us limb from limb.
Come back, player.
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