Jordan Chiles Talks Returning for LA28, DWTS & Harry Potter
Nov 19, 2026 · 4:25
Two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles joins Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana at the Harry Potter Shop in New York City. Chiles opens up about why she’s running it back for LA 2028, how her approach to training is evolving as she sets her sights on a third Olympics, and what it would mean to compete on home soil.
Transcript
I am here with Jordan Childs.
We are here at the Harry Potter store in New York City.
You're helping bring some holiday cheer to the store.
Tell me all about it.
This is my first time here.
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