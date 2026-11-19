The NFL MVP Race Is Down to Three Quarterbacks
Nov 19, 2026 · 9:10
Conor Orr and Albert Breer break down the NFL MVP race, the stellar seasons of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, and why Brock Purdy may always be the odd man out for the award.
Transcript
Mid-season awards, uh, where do you wanna start, Albert?
All right, so, like, again, like this is, I'm not gonna lie, this isn't just, this isn't like not filler content cause we don't have great games to talk to, talk about, but I think talking about mid-season awards is always a good exercise and I actually, so every year I do these, um, where I, you know, I, I reach out to a bunch of GMs, vice presidents of player personnel, pro scouting directors, the guys who are charged with kind of paying attention to the whole league, and so, you know, I, I, I always love getting their opinion because they get to see it from a different view.
So let's start with MVP.
Um, I think there are a few guys that have got good cases here, don't you?
Like, I think, my opinion is, you have, I would say.
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