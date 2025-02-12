Draymond Green Reveals Emotional Steph Curry Conversation After Trade
Many blockbuster trades were made before the deadline, including Jimmy Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Butler was desperate to be traded from the Miami Heat who later indefinitely suspended him. After saying he wouldn’t sign an extension with the Warriors, Butler would bypass his player option and sign a two-year extension worth $121M.
Warriors players were quick to share their opinions including Draymond Green and Steph Curry.
“We got Jimmy Butler, like this isn’t no small deal it’s Jimmy Butler,” Draymond Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “Steph, he look like he got beef after the trade. He looked at me and said ‘Man it’s crazy it just dawned on me that like, this is it.'"
Curry is 36 years old and Green is 34 years old, which typically means the pair would be in the final stages of their career.
Green continued on. “I said let’s do it. It was an emotional moment and people get caught up in all of the stuff that was going on in Miami. Last podcast I had said I just don’t want Jimmy to end up in a spot where they use that against him. The reason I said that is because it’s a guy that I respect as a winner,” Green said.
Butler was the much-needed addition for the Warriors who still have playoff hopes. In Butler’s first two games with the Warriors, he is averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 46/0/82 from the field.
Green is feeling great following the trade as the team has won both contests with Butler playing.
“I feel great brother, you know it’s been a while since I’ve gone into basketball games like ‘Oh yeah we gonna go just win.’ Stuff going to get hard, we going to have to figure stuff out you know but I know when it’s right," Green said.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
