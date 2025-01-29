17-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Kevin Durant, Warriors Statement
The Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign, but a strong highlight will be when the franchise retires Andre Iguodala's jersey on February 23.
Iguodala helped the Warriors win four NBA championships, and the one-time All-Star even took home Finals MVP honors in 2015. Iguodala will become just the seventh Warrior to have their jersey put in the rafters, but there are likely a few more to come soon as the key pieces from their dynasty run continue to retire.
Guys like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will certainly earn the honor of having their jersey retired in Golden State, but there are questions about a fourth star getting the nod.
With the Warriors announcing Iguodala's jersey retirement, many have wondered if Golden State will do the same for superstar forward Kevin Durant. Durant won two championships in three seasons with the Warriors, winning Finals MVP both times.
17-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams gave his opinion on Durant potentially getting his jersey retired by the Warriors.
"They should [retire Durant's jersey]," Williams said. "Make no secret about it, as legendary as Steph Curry is, Kevin Durant was the best player on that team for those couple of seasons. And they got championships out of it. I don't see what else he could've done in Golden State or accomplish for him not to be considered one of the guys to have that 35 go up in the rafters."
It will be interesting to see what the Warriors decide to do after Durant retires. If the Warriors do not retire Durant's jersey, the 15-time All-Star could be in jeopardy of being the best player of all time to not have his jersey retired by a single franchise, which would be a shame.
