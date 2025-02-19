2x NBA All-Star's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors made a splash at the trade deadline, acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Through four games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, helping Golden State go 3-1 in that span.
The new duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler is expected to be enough to help the Warriors become title contenders, especially with guys like Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Buddy Hield rounding out their core.
Two-time NBA All-Star and former Warriors star Baron Davis joined the Gils Arena Show to talk about Butler's addition to the Warriors.
"Jimmy Butler brings the Warriors a dynamic they never had," Davis said. "A post-up player. A player who gets to the line and gets fouled. And Jimmy Butler, by himself, is capable of affecting and changing the outcome of a game. He bullies everybody in the league bro. He bullying everybody in the league. Offensively, defensively. That takes a lot of attention off of Steph Curry."
Butler has consistently been a premier two-way talent in the NBA, and adding a player of his caliber next to Curry could certainly be what the Warriors need. At the All-Star break, the Warriors are sitting in tenth place in the West with a 28-27 record, but their new dynamic duo of Butler and Curry could take them over the hump.
