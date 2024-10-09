3x NBA All-Star Reveals Advice From Steph Curry Amid Trade Rumors
For years, people have compared 3x NBA All-Star Trae Young to Steph Curry. While people love making comparisons between the two, what they don't know is that the two are actually friends.
During an episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young revealed the details of his friendship with Steph Curry.
"I remember the first time I was ever on the trade block, it was like right before a play-in game, he texted me, telling me to stay focused," Young said. "He'll drop some knowledge and give me some advice. He's always been helpful."
Despite all of the comparisons that could have annoyed Steph Curry, it's really good to see him embrace that mentor role to Trae Young. Moments like that don't always happen in the NBA, especially when you think of previous examples like Shaq and Dwight Howard.
Trae Young has been compared to Steph Curry his entire career, even going back to college. It was something he never even wanted.
"That all really started in college," Trae Young said. "We played in that Phil Knight tournament, had a really good showing, and then when we were on ESPN every day. I swear, that's all they was pushing was the next Steph Curry... My favorite player was Steve Nash growing up."
While Warriors fans may feel some type of hostility toward Young because of the narratives placed around him, it's clear that they shouldn't. Trae Young and Steph Curry are friends, that's a blessing to see.
