3x NBA All Star's Strong Statement on Bronny James' Summer League Struggles
Bronny James finally made his debut in a Lakers jersey during the NBA Summer League, but there were some struggles along the way. One 11-year NBA veteran believes that the criticism has become too much, though.
During an episode of the Gil's Arena Show, Gilbert Arenas made a very strong statement about Bronny James' Summer League struggles. While the former Memphis Grizzlies guard is typically known for ridiculous hot takes, this one was actually a very good observation.
"It's crazy because he literally has the pressure of a number one pick," Arenas said. "That's the crazy part. People are reacting to his four points, as if his spot, 55, shouldn't have been four points. The 55th pick, motherf**ker, most of them don't even get in the game. They might throw you in a little a bit, but no. Nah, homeboy, you ain't taking those shots."
The struggles a player faces in Summer League aren't really indicative of how they're going to perform in the NBA. In Bronny's debut, he put up 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal on 2/9 shooting from the field. For comparison, Victor Wembanyama put up only 9 points in his first Summer League game on 2/13 shooting from the field.
"What did Zion have his first game? Number one pick, [Wemby] five points," Arenas said."
While Gilbert Arenas got the exact number of points Wemby scored wrong, the point still stands. People can struggle in the NBA Summer League and it's okay. The early criticism of young players has always been unwarranted, and more time is needed to develop for some players.
