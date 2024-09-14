Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins’ Brother Shares Heartfelt Message After Heartbreaking News

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' father Mitchell Wiggins has passed away.

Joey Linn

Andrew Wiggins with his mother Marita Payne and father Mitchell Wigginis after receiving the 2013 Gatorade National Boys Athlete of the Year Award.
Andrew Wiggins with his mother Marita Payne and father Mitchell Wigginis after receiving the 2013 Gatorade National Boys Athlete of the Year Award. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was confirmed on Friday by the Andrew Wiggins Enterprise that Mitchell Wiggins, the father of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, had passed away at the age of 64.

There had been reports in recent years about Mitchell Wiggins’ health declining, which caused his son to spend some time away from the Warriors. Recently canceling an offseason trip to China due to family reasons, the Warriors forward has been going through a very difficult time.

Via Andrew Wiggins Enterprise on Instagram: “RIP Mitchell Wiggins. A beloved father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend. May his soul rest in peace. His legacy and impact will live on forever!”

In an Instagram story post, Nick Wiggins, Andrew’s brother, shared a heartfelt message for his father.

Via Nick Wiggins: “My whole entire life, I just wanted to be JUST LIKE YOU. Never felt a pain like this before. Sometimes I question God & ask why. This is one of those moments. I love you Pops.”

Nick Wiggins
Nick Wiggins shares a message for his father / @wiggys__world, Instagram

Nick Wiggins signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015, but was waived before appearing in a game. The 6-foot-5 guard played college basketball at Wichita State.

This is heartbreaking news that the Wiggins family received. As in recent years when he has needed to miss time to care for his father, Andrew Wiggins undoubtedly has the full support of the Warriors organization during this time.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News