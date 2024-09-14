Andrew Wiggins’ Brother Shares Heartfelt Message After Heartbreaking News
It was confirmed on Friday by the Andrew Wiggins Enterprise that Mitchell Wiggins, the father of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, had passed away at the age of 64.
There had been reports in recent years about Mitchell Wiggins’ health declining, which caused his son to spend some time away from the Warriors. Recently canceling an offseason trip to China due to family reasons, the Warriors forward has been going through a very difficult time.
Via Andrew Wiggins Enterprise on Instagram: “RIP Mitchell Wiggins. A beloved father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend. May his soul rest in peace. His legacy and impact will live on forever!”
In an Instagram story post, Nick Wiggins, Andrew’s brother, shared a heartfelt message for his father.
Via Nick Wiggins: “My whole entire life, I just wanted to be JUST LIKE YOU. Never felt a pain like this before. Sometimes I question God & ask why. This is one of those moments. I love you Pops.”
Nick Wiggins signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015, but was waived before appearing in a game. The 6-foot-5 guard played college basketball at Wichita State.
This is heartbreaking news that the Wiggins family received. As in recent years when he has needed to miss time to care for his father, Andrew Wiggins undoubtedly has the full support of the Warriors organization during this time.
