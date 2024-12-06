Andrew Wiggins' Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are entering tonight's game against the Houston Rockets far more shorthanded than they'd like to be. Entering the night, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins were all listed on the injury report.
While Steph Curry and Draymond Green were both immediately listed as out, Wiggins was listed as questionable with right ankle impingement at the start of the day. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed pregame that it was enough of an issue that it was bothering Wiggins.
The biggest piece of news that Kerr revealed pregame is that Wiggins is expected to play against the Houston Rockets tonight. However, he still needed to warm up first.
After going through warmups, Wiggins was cleared to play and named a starter for Golden State.
Through 18 games this season, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 46/42/78 shooting from the field. His production this season has been a massive improvement compared to last season, where he was only averaging 13.2 points a game. The biggest positive for Warriors fans is that his overall production this season has matched what he brought during 2022's championship season.
Wiggins has only missed two games for the Golden State Warriors this season and has been one of the team's most reliable players. His return will be a massive help as the team faces off against the second-seeded Houston Rockets.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion