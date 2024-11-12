Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Warriors vs Mavericks
After a statement win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are looking to make another one against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.
Last season, the Mavericks won the regular season series against the Warriors 3-1. Dallas ultimately went to the NBA Finals where they lost in five games, while the Warriors failed to even make the playoffs. Fortunately, this season isn't last season, and Golden State already looks like a better team. However, they have one key player listed on the injury report against the Mavericks.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable against the Dallas Mavericks with a low back strain.
Wiggins played 35 minutes on Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting up 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on 42.9% shooting from the field. Wiggins has played in nine out of the Warriors' ten regular season games thus far. In those nine games, he's averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 44/41/73 shooting from the field.
Currently, the Golden State Warriors have a record of 8-2, good for the third seed in the Western Conference. A win tonight could propel them back into the first seed. Dallas is stuck at the 11th seed with a record of 5-5.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
