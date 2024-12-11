Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Warriors vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off for the third time tonight in the regular season, but tonight is a little bit more special. Tonight is the Quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, and a matchup between two hostile teams.
The Warriors have not been fully healthy as of late, and it seems like there's a decent chance that trend will continue against the Houston Rockets.
Golden State has officially listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable against Houston due to a right ankle impingement. Wiggins missed the team's latest game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 8. He will have had around five days of rest between playing time.
Through 20 games this season, Wiggins has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals on 46/43/77 shooting from the field. It's been a very good season for Wiggins, one that resembles the same offensive production he gave during the Warriors' championship season in 2022.
While the Warriors may have defeated the Rockets for 15 straight games, they're not a team that Golden State can take lightly. Houston is currently the third seed in the Western Conference and only three games out of the first seed for a reason. A win tonight will benefit the Warriors in the standings, in the NBA Cup, and in case of any potential tiebreakers.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'