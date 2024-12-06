Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Warriors vs Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors broke a five-game losing streak on Thursday against the Houston Rockets, but now have back-to-back games against a very talented Minnesota Timberwolves squad.
The Warriors have fallen to 13-8, fifth in the Western Conference, despite their red-hot start to the season. Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves is the first matchup between these two teams of the season, but a battle between superstars Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards should be a great one.
The Warriors have had some injury questions heading into Friday's matchup, but things are looking up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green upgraded to probable. Unfortunately for Golden State, there is still a cloud around the status of star forward Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins has been granted a questionable status heading into Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
Wiggins has played for just two franchises throughout his 11-year career: The Warriors and Timberwolves. Wiggins spent five-and-a-half years in Minnesota before getting shipped to Golden State, so the standout forward will likely do what he can to suit up against his former team.
If the Warriors have to play on Friday night without the former first-overall pick, they would certainly struggle against a Minnesota squad with some talented wings. If Wiggins plays, he will likely take the assignment of defending Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, but his questionable status might throw a wrench in Steve Kerr's defensive game plan.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion