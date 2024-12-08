Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Warriors vs Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors are desperately looking for answers right now to create the momentum they once had at the start of the season. Unfortunately, their opponent tonight has all the momentum in the world and Golden State will have to find a way to overcome that.
To make matters worse, there's a chance that the Warriors may not have one of their leading players against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.
The Warriors have listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle impingement. Wiggins has been day-to-day with his injury and has not missed a recent game with the injury yet.
Through 20 games this season, Wiggins has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals on 46/32/77 shooting. Wiggins has been what the Warriors need out of a starting forward, but unfortunately, it hasn't been enough.
Despite losing six out of the last seven games, the Golden State Warriors are the 5th seed with an overall record of 13-9. It's a testament to how good the Warriors were at the start of the season that they haven't fallen out of the top 6 playoff seeds yet. In their search for consistency and answers, they've resorted to benching Draymond Green for Jonathan Kuminga, despite Green being a fantastic floor spacer this season.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
