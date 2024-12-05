Andrew Wiggins' Official Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors have hit their first rough patch of the NBA season. Briefly sitting atop the Western Conference after a very strong start to the year, Golden State has since lost five-straight games, and is now sixth in the standings.
Looking to avoid another loss on Thursday night, the Warriors will have to defeat the second seed Houston Rockets without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Out due to bilateral knee injury management, Curry will miss his fifth game of the season. As for Green, this will be his second-straight absence, both of which have been due to left calf tightness.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Rockets will be without Tari Eason tomorrow night at Warriors. He's in concussion protocol. Fred VanVleet is questionable with a right knee contusion. Warriors get Rockets in SF tomorrow and in Cup quarterfinal next Wednesday in Houston."
Curry and Green are joined on the injury report by Andrew Wiggins, as the 2022 NBA All-Star is questionable with a right ankle impingement. Wiggins has missed two games so far this season, both of which came at the end of October. Averaging 17.2 points, Wiggins is knocking down a career-high 41.7% of his three point attempts.
Already up against a very good Rockets team, the Warriors could potentially end up without Curry, Green, and Wiggins. Curry and Green have already been ruled out, but Wiggins is officially questionable.
