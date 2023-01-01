Andrew Wiggins Opens Up About Playing For Team Canada in Olympics

Over the past two seasons, Andrew Wiggins has been one of the NBA's best stories. He's completely changed what the prior perception of him has been, and as such, he's become a very desirable player.

One thing that completely shocked people though, was when Wiggins' name wasn't listed yet on the "summer core" roster of 14 players back in May for the Paris Olympics.

Wiggins was asked about the lack of inclusion in a recent interview with Sportsnet, and revealed why he wasn't listed on that initial list of 14.

“They wanted a long-term commitment," Wiggins said. "Right now, (my priority) is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball. So, to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn't make sense to me… I spend the whole time in-season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.”

The coach of team Canada is none other than Nick Nurse, and he mentioned that players who don't commit to the three-year period won't be guaranteed a spot when it's time to pick the Olympic team. While Andrew Wiggins hopes to be on the team, he doesn't hold any ill will towards Nurse or the committee if he's not.

“I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins said. “But I won't do no three-year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn't lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn't, that would be on them.”

It's a fair statement for Wiggins to not want to commit three years while he's focusing on winning a championship for the Golden State Warriors. What will be interesting to see moving forward, is if team Canada will still have him on the squad.

