Anthony Edwards Reveals Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Were Drug Tested After Olympics
One of the lesser-known facts about basketball is how often players get drug tested after big performances. Sometimes, players don't even get a chance to celebrate a big moment because they're getting drug tested. Unfortunately, for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards, that's exactly what happened at the Paris Olympics.
During an interview at Fanatics Fest in New York, Anthony Edwards revealed that he, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant didn't get a chance to celebrate winning a gold medal because they had to get drug tested.
"We couldn't even really celebrate in the locker room, for real, because me, him, and Steph had to take like a drug test or something," Edwards said.
Jalen Rose, who was conducting the interview with Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant, joked in agreeance that Steph Curry should have been drug tested after his massive performance against France.
"It's only right they gave Steph one the way he closed that deal," Rose said. "That was crazy."
While many will still find a way to complain about the Olympics because their favorite player didn't get enough playing time, it's still really special to see players like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have such memorable experiences with younger players like Anthony Edwards. It only helps that passing of the torch moment when the older generation is ready to walk off into the sunset.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France