Anthony Edwards Blasts Timberwolves After Loss to Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to shake things up in the offseason, despite coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. Feeling like the frontcourt duo of Karl-Anthon y Towns and Rudy Gobert was not working out, the Wolves traded KAT to the New York Knicks to bring in star forward Julius Randle.
Minnesota was coming off their most successful season in two decades, so a roster-shaking move was pretty questionable. Now, 40 games into the season, the Wolves are in eighth place in the West at 21-19, an eight-win decrease from this point last season.
The Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors 116-115 at home on Wednesday, despite 28-point efforts from Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota ran just an eight-man rotation, heavily relying on their top players to take them over the hump, but it did not work.
Following the loss, Edwards got honest about how he feels about the Timberwolves' starting group, via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
"The starting five, we are terrible," Edwards said. "Every game we come out low energy and the second group comes in and gives us energy. I would say the starting group gotta come out with more energy like we want to play the game of basketball, like we love the game."
Since moving veteran point guard Mike Conley to the bench, Minnesota's starting five have been Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota's star guard is seemingly blaming their struggles on all five of them, a strong statement just a few weeks before the NBA trade deadline.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'