Anthony Edwards Shares Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement
The 2025 All-Star events have finally wrapped up in the beautiful city of San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors.
Team Shaq, aka the OGs, stood tall in the final game of the mini-tournament with Warriors star Steph Curry being named the MVP. Although Curry did great on the court, he went out of his way to be an amazing host for the players who joined him in this year’s NBA All-Star break.
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards was one of the players to mention Curry’s gratitude during All-Star media availability.
“He’s been great man. I don’t know if he did this for everybody but I’m pretty sure he did, but he had like gifts for you in the room when you walked in, he welcomed you to San Francisco,” Edwards said. “Everybody knows how Curry is man he’s a loving person man he’s super cool, super laid back for sure.”
Edwards is not always the type of player to give others their flowers, but when he does you can anticipate it to be heartfelt and honest.
Curry and the Warriors return to action on Friday as they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings. Curry is already having a great season as he is averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 43/39/92 from the field this season.
He is anticipated to lead the Warriors in scoring after the conclusion of the season with the hopes of making a run in the playoffs. There is still more work to do as the Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference now, which would land them as the final play-in team.
