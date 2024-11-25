Ben Simmons' Final Injury Status for Warriors-Nets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, which was just their fourth loss of the NBA season. It was a very uncharacteristic close to this game for the Warriors, as they tallied just 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Looking to bounce back from this performance on Monday, Golden State will be hosting the Brooklyn Nets. With a 7-10 record through 17 games, Brooklyn is tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers for the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference. For reference, the 7-10 Portland Trail Blazers are 13th in the Western Conference, which is much more competitive than the East.
On the second night of a back-to-back, having defeated the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the Nets have ruled out starting guard Ben Simmons. Not playing in back-to-backs this season, Simmons has only been appearing in one half of those sets.
Simmons played 27 minutes in the win over Sacramento, tallying four points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. The three time NBA All-Star is averaging 5.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.7 rebounds this season. Far from the player he once was, Simmons has not averaged double-digit scoring since his last season with the 76ers (2021). An All-Star that year, Simmons also finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Injuries have completely changed Simmons’ game, as the former first-overall pick is no longer the explosive threat near the basket he once was. Never a scoring threat outside of the paint, Simmons used to be very dynamic in transition, averaging 15.9 points in 275 games for Philadelphia.
Brooklyn has gotten strong contributions this season from players like Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Dennis Schroder. While the Nets are not considered a contender, they are a tough team that could present a challenge for Golden State on Monday.
