Big Disagreement Between Warriors and Klay Thompson Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson had a big disagreement

Joey Linn

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Gary Payton II (0) walk towards the locker room after the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Gary Payton II (0) walk towards the locker room after the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson have officially parted ways, as the four-time NBA champion embarks on a new journey with the Dallas Mavericks. There were several dynamics that led to this point, and in a recent article from Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, it was revealed that a big disagreement between how Thompson viewed himself vs. how the Warriors viewed him was a driving force behind the two sides parting ways.

"More information is coming out about why Klay Thompson left the Warriors for the Mavericks, and it seems both sides were at fault," Washburn wrote. "Thompson, despite missing two full seasons with injuries, felt he was nearly the same player he was before and the Warriors didn’t agree. Thompson felt as if he should have been compensated with a four-year deal similar to Draymond Green’s and Andrew Wiggins’s, especially since neither has lived up to their contracts."

This is not overly surprising, as Thompson needed to have multiple conversations with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr about not chasing his former self, and instead focusing on being present and thankful for who he still is.

As Thompson begins his run with the Mavericks, it seems he will benefit from not having the constant reminders of who he used to be as a player. This has been a reported notion several places, and it makes a lot of sense.

Joey Linn

