Big Report on Kevin Durant Trade Amid Warriors Interest
The Minnesota Timberwolves derailed any hopes of a fifth Golden State Warriors championship under Steve Kerr during the playoffs, beating them in five games after Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain. Even if Curry was healthy for the series, there's no telling if they would've pulled out the win, or even had a chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Therefore, the Warriors are expected to continue retooling this roster this offseason, with Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team being one of the major talking points. If the Warriors opt to trade him, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant remains an intriguing target. On the topic of Durant, a new report from ESPN reveals his status in Phoenix.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, he doesn't see Durant staying around in Phoenix, but isn't quite sure how it will all work out.
"Kevin Durant, I'm like 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year, how it works out though I'm about 1% sure. There's gonna be a number of teams interested, but some of it is gonna depend on whether they see KD as a player they keep on a 1-year contract or if they want to give him a contract extension," Windhorst shared on NBA Today.
Despite that Durant will be 37 years old by the start of next season, he's still playing at an elite level as one of the NBA's top scorers. However, if Golden State wants to make a deal for him, it could cause a significant shake-up on the roster. But, if the Warriors see him as the final piece they need, they could pull the trigger to try and get Curry that fifth ring.
