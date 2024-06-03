Big Steph Curry Offseason News Revealed
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but his legacy extends beyond that. Incredibly impactful off the court, Curry is always getting involved in different initiatives that help make the world a better place - particularly in areas Curry is passionate about.
One of Curry’s biggest passions is golf, which is why the Warriors star began his UNDERRATED Golf Tour. Per the tour’s official website, “Underrated Golf is a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access, and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society.”
In a recent release from the tour shared with Inside the Warriors, it was announced that Curry is set to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for the work he is doing through his UNDERRATED tour.
“On the horizon, Stephen Curry will add the Charlie Sifford Award to his trophy case for his commitment to providing equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes through his UNDERRATED tour,” the release read. “Curry will be presented the award on June 10, 2024, during the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.”
This is a big and very deserved honor for Curry, who continues to push the game of golf forward in the same way he has advanced basketball.
