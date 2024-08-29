Boston Celtics Champion Makes Big Steph Curry Statement
Steph Curry is one of the most beloved players in the NBA by both fans and players. Many All-Stars around the league like LeBron James clamor at the idea of playing with Steph Curry, and many of them got their chance during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
One of those All-Stars who greatly appreciated the opportunity was Boston Celtics champion Jrue Holiday.
During a recent interview while working at Raising Canes event, Jrue Holiday opened up about playing in the Olympics and being teammates with players like Steph Curry and Devin Booker. While Curry's Warriors haven't been a heavyweight team recently, Holiday still considers him one of the best players in the world.
"Those are some of the best players in the world, so it was fun to go out there and play. I think Devin Booker really played - kind of how you play off each other with him is pretty easy. I think Steph Curry is just one of the best players in the world, so to be able to go out there and be his teammate for the first time ever was cool too. It was an amazing experience, playing with some legends and brought back some gold."
While LeBron James won the MVP award during the Olympics, the lasting image anyone has of the tournament was Steph Curry's heroics during the semifinals and finals.
Hopefully, an All-Star or two became enamored enough at playing with Steph Curry that they'll join him on a Warriors team that desperately needs them.
