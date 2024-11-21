Boston Celtics Legend's Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors have exploded to begin the 2024-25 season, winning 11 of their first 14 games to rise to first-place in the competitive Western Conference.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry has been must-watch TV, averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on impressive 49.1/44.1/95.0 shooting splits. Curry's "night night" celebration has taken the world by storm, as the four-time NBA Champion puts the competition to sleep with his crunch-time takeovers.
Curry has already hit the "night night" celebration multiple times this season, capping off statement wins over teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks with a quick statement of his own.
Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry hit the "night night" celly after cashing in the CLUTCH three"
Via Guru: "STEPH CURRY HITS THE NIGHT NIGHT ON THE DALLAS MAVS"
Everybody around the NBA has been talking about Curry's celebration, but Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have possibly the best reaction to it on their KG Certified podcast.
"You know what, let's get to the fourth quarter. Night, night. He night night them n----!" Kevin Garnett continues, "I don't know why Golden State hasn't made the pillows to go night night yet. If y'all can make a sailor's hat in 48 hours, y'all can make the night night. That's the 'Finish him.' We're gonna see night night in Mortal Kombat? That's the finishing move."
"Let me tuck you in, tuck in the sides here. Let me put your bear next to you. You've got a bedtime story," Paul Pierce says about Curry's celebration. "[The night night] is equivalent to the Hulk Hogan leg. That's equivalent to the DDT."
Curry's celebration has certainly gone viral this season, as Hall of Famers Garnett and Pierce talk about it as if they were just huge fans.
