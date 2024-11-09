Boston Celtics Legend Wants Jimmy Butler on Golden State Warriors
The NBA's Eastern Conference has been incredibly volatile in this early season. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat have all been struggling so far. With that struggle, comes trade rumors.
One name that seems to be frequently mentioned in trade rumors is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, especially, after the team decided not to re-sign him. One NBA legend wants to see Butler in a place where he can legitimately contribute to winning an NBA championship.
During an episode of KG Certified, Paul Pierce revealed that he wanted to see Butler on the Golden State Warriors or Milwaukee Bucks.
"Jimmy to like Golden State or Jimmy to Milwaukee, or you know, something like that would make a little more sense to me," Pierce said. "If I'm 35, I want to go somewhere to where I got a chance for a chip at this point. That I can help a team get over the top. You know, that I could add to, that got these ingredients, like a couple more seasonings away from like, ooo this is gonna be it."
Jimmy Butler could be a fantastic addition to the Golden State Warriors as a replacement for Andrew Wiggins. However, it's also still too early to see if the Warriors need to make a move like that. There's no denying though, it sounds incredibly enticing.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France