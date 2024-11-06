Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, one of the biggest matchups of the NBA season is going to take place - the Golden State Warriors taking on the Boston Celtics. After the two teams faced off in the 2022 NBA Finals, they've been intertwined ever since.
Before facing off against the Warriors on Wednesday, the Celtics have assigned guard Baylor Scheierman to their G League team.
Scheierman was drafted by the Celtics in the first round as the 30th overall pick. He played for both South Dakota State and Creighton in college, getting drafted out of Creighton.
During Scheierman's final season in Creighton, he averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 45/38/88 shooting from the field.
Many Celtics fans agree with the decision to send Scheierman back to the G League, but amny of them wish the team kept Lonnie Walker IV.
Via @BiggLynch: "Good move he’s clearly not even close to nba ready I wanna see him succeed so bad… I wish we kept Lonnie bro."
The biggest concern for Scheierman is the fact that he's already 24 years old, but not quite NBA-ready yet. For that reason alone, many Celtics fans understand why the decision was made.
For the past three seasons, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have split their regular season series. With the Warriors having a surprising 6-1 record this season, the Celtics will be a true test for them tomorrow night.
