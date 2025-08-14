Brandin Podziemski Makes Unexpected Warriors, Valkyries Comparison
There have been strong opinions from those around the Bay Area on the energy and environment at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors moved into their new home during the 2019-2020 season and left the infamous Oracle Arena behind in Oakland.
The move to San Francisco has led to a major increase in ticket prices, which have priced out some longtime and diehard fans, who were part of the reason that Oracle Arena was so tough to play at for opposing teams.
Since its inception in 2019, many have said that the raw, loud, and passionate energy and raucous atmosphere that was a key part of the Warriors' identity in Oakland has been missing at Chase Center.
While some of that magic was rejuvenated during the Warriors' most recent NBA title run in 2022, the years surrounding that one have felt lifeless at times at Golden State home games.
Podziemski makes a big claim
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has become a part of the Warriors' new core around the superstars of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
He was a major part of their second-half turnaround in the 2024-2025 season, and while he did struggle in the postseason, Podziemski was a critical rotation player for the Warriors and will be in the upcoming season as well.
He made a bold claim about the difference in energy at Chase Center when the Bay Area's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries of the WNBA, plays at home.
“It’s electric… The noise in there is a different type of noise than what we have with our games. It almost feels louder, most of the time," Podziemski exclaimed.
"It's really cool to see - I think we have fifteen home games so far, we've had all sellouts, all fifteen - so just to see the support that the Valkyries are getting in year one, it's just really impressive," he continued to add.
The Valkyries are making noise in the Bay
The Valkyries have consistently sold out Chase Center for their home games, with the highest average attendance in the WNBA.
According to the WNBA commissioner, less than five percent of Valkyries season ticket holders are also Warriors season ticket holders, which means that they have made their own fanbase from scratch.
Players and fans have praised the atmosphere, dubbing it "Ballhalla," and it has created a positive effect for the team.
