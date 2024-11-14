Inside The Warriors

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make Concerning Injury Announcement

The Golden State Warriors have an injured starter.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are currently 9-2 on the NBA season, which has them a half-game behind the OKC Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. With more depth than they’ve had in recent years, Golden State has been playing with different starting lineups in order to find its best five-man group.

Recently settling on Steph Curry, De’Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce-Jackson Davis as his new starting lineup, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he plans to stick with this. That lineup got just two games together before the Warriors announced on Tuesday that Melton has a sprained ACL.

Via Warriors PR: “Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available.”

This is a concerning update not only because Melton had emerged as Golden State’s starting guard next to Curry, but because ACL injuries are always worrisome. Golden State will certainly want to be cautious with Melton and his return to play, and for now the guard will undergo further tests to determine next steps.

"I like this lineup with [Melton]," Kerr said on November 10 after Melton's first start of the regular season. "... I think it gives us a really good two-way lineup."

The Warriors have several candidates for the starting shooting guard spot in Melton’s absence, so it will be interesting to see who Kerr goes with.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News