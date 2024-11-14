BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make Concerning Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors are currently 9-2 on the NBA season, which has them a half-game behind the OKC Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. With more depth than they’ve had in recent years, Golden State has been playing with different starting lineups in order to find its best five-man group.
Recently settling on Steph Curry, De’Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce-Jackson Davis as his new starting lineup, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he plans to stick with this. That lineup got just two games together before the Warriors announced on Tuesday that Melton has a sprained ACL.
Via Warriors PR: “Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available.”
This is a concerning update not only because Melton had emerged as Golden State’s starting guard next to Curry, but because ACL injuries are always worrisome. Golden State will certainly want to be cautious with Melton and his return to play, and for now the guard will undergo further tests to determine next steps.
"I like this lineup with [Melton]," Kerr said on November 10 after Melton's first start of the regular season. "... I think it gives us a really good two-way lineup."
The Warriors have several candidates for the starting shooting guard spot in Melton’s absence, so it will be interesting to see who Kerr goes with.
