Breaking: Golden State Warriors Sign Player After Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors have lost three of their last four games, most recently suffering a tough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. While the Warriors have not been performing well, they have made a couple of key moves to give fans hope for the future.
Of course, trading for five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is a huge move for Golden State to put another star next to Steph Curry. But, their most recent roster move could be a game-changer.
The Warriors are converting Quinten Post from a two-way to a standard contract, signing him to a two-year deal. Post, 24, has been the biggest surprise for the Warriors this season after being drafted 52nd overall in the 2024 draft.
In Golden State's hunt for a stretch five, Post has emerged as a huge contributor and has even started their last five games, despite being on a two-way contract. Through the last 10 games, since earning his spot in the rotation, Post is averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.
NBA players on two-way contracts can only play up to 50 regular season games, so the Warriors signing Post to a two-year standard deal is huge news moving forward. Post has shown incredible promise as a talented 7-footer, and will likely play a huge role for Golden State the rest of the season.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Reportedly Makes Major Warriors Contract Decision
NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers