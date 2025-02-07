Inside The Warriors

Breaking: Golden State Warriors Sign Player After Lakers Game

The Golden State Warriors made a roster move after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers

Feb 3, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate after a play against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have lost three of their last four games, most recently suffering a tough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. While the Warriors have not been performing well, they have made a couple of key moves to give fans hope for the future.

Of course, trading for five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is a huge move for Golden State to put another star next to Steph Curry. But, their most recent roster move could be a game-changer.

The Warriors are converting Quinten Post from a two-way to a standard contract, signing him to a two-year deal. Post, 24, has been the biggest surprise for the Warriors this season after being drafted 52nd overall in the 2024 draft.

In Golden State's hunt for a stretch five, Post has emerged as a huge contributor and has even started their last five games, despite being on a two-way contract. Through the last 10 games, since earning his spot in the rotation, Post is averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

NBA players on two-way contracts can only play up to 50 regular season games, so the Warriors signing Post to a two-year standard deal is huge news moving forward. Post has shown incredible promise as a talented 7-footer, and will likely play a huge role for Golden State the rest of the season.

