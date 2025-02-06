BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Reportedly Traded to Golden State Warriors
After weeks of rumors about what the Golden State Warriors would do ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the front office has finally made their franchise-altering decision.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Warriors are trading for Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, adding another game-changer next to superstar guard Steph Curry.
The Warriors are just 25-24 after 49 games, an underwhelming mark for the franchise that has won four NBA titles in the past ten years. Adding Butler is a complete win-now move for Golden State, capitalizing on 36-year-old Curry while they can.
The Warriors are reportedly sending away Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round in exchange for Butler. Wiggins is the biggest loss for Golden State, but they had the opportunity to add another star and capitalized on it.
Butler has had problems with the Heat franchise recently, currently serving an indefinite suspension pending a trade that has sidelined him for the past six games. The disgruntled star was almost guaranteed to be moved before Thursday's deadline, and Golden State finally budged.
As part of the deal, the Detroit Pistons are receiving Lindy Waters III from Golden State and Josh Richardson from Miami, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Following the trade, Butler is also reportedly signing a two-year, $121 million extension to keep him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season.
Golden State's new-look lineup centered around Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green will certainly be interesting, and a fun experiment if nothing else. The 35-year-old guard has led the Heat to three Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals appearances in the past five years, bringing more winning experience to Golden State.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns