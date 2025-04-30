Breaking: Jonathan Kuminga Ruled Out for Warriors-Rockets Game 5
The Golden State Warriors have a key opportunity in front of them on Wednesday night, with a chance to finish the Houston Rockets off in five games as they play Game 5 on the road. After a sensational Game 4 win that saw Fred VanVleet's game-tying shot fall short at the buzzer, the Warriors can advance with a win to likely face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the other side.
A series where the Warriors have had significant reliance on Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, it has also meant that forward Jonathan Kuminga has spent most of the series on the bench. For Game 5, that will be the case again, but for different reasons.
Golden State has ruled out Kuminga for Wednesday's Game 5, as the 22-year-old forward battles an illness. Kuminga has seen limited action for Golden State in recent weeks, appearing in a total of 43 minutes in their opening-round series against the Rockets.
In those minutes, all of them have come when Butler has been sidelined due to injury. In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors don't see a need for Kuminga on the floor right now, given his fit alongside Butler and lack of role on the team outside of scoring.
Looking ahead for the rest of the team, Game 5 is set to tip-off in Houston at 7:30 p.m. EST, with Houston holding the edge in the odds department.
