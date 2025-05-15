Chris Finch Reveals Challenge to Wolves After Eliminating Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors have finished their Western Conference Semifinals matchup, and unfortunately, the Warriors have fallen to the Wolves 4-1.
After winning Game 1 in Minnesota, the Warriors were unable to take another game from the Wolves and extend the series in hopes of getting Steph Curry back in the lineup, after he suffered a grade 1 strain of his left hamstring.
The Timberwolves proceeded to beat the Warriors four games in a row, with each game never really in danger of having the Warriors steal one. Now, the Wolves are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row, where they will take on the winners of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder series.
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch spoke to the media postgame and revealed a challenge he set for his team earlier in the season.
"The challenge we laid down to our guys on day 1 was quite simple," said Finch. "It was one question. Were you a Western Conference Finals team, or were you a team that just happened to make the Western Conference Finals? And there is only one way to prove that: go out and do it again."
"That was our mission all year, and it took a lot of growing pains, and the team came together at the right time, playing its best basketball," Finch added.
The Timberwolves finished the season in the sixth seed after putting together an impressive stretch at the end of the regular season. Despite never having home court in the playoffs, they're bound for the Western Conference Finals.
