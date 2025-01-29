BREAKING: Steph Curry in Danger of Missing Warriors vs Jazz
The Golden State Warriors have lost three of their last four games, capped off by a crushing loss to division-rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Looking to bounce back from that horrible game, the Warriors host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, putting them in a prime position to get back in the win column. The Jazz are just 10-34 through 44 games and have lost nine of their last ten.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry dropped one of the worst performances of his career in Saturday's loss, posting 13 points on 4-17 shooting, highlighted by a scoreless, 0-8 shooting second half.
Unfortunately for Curry and the Warriors, the ten-time All-Star has been added to Tuesday's injury report less than three hours before tip-off. The Warriors have ruled Curry questionable against the Jazz due to bilateral knee management.
Via Anthony Slater: "Steph Curry a late addition to the Warriors’ injury report tonight vs Jazz. Questionable with bilateral knee management on front side of back-to-back."
The Warriors have done their due diligence this season by limiting Curry for at least one leg of their back-to-back series, which is what could happen on Tuesday night.
Golden State could already be looking ahead to a huge matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, a game where they would certainly need Curry's help. Curry joins Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga on the Warriors' injury report on Tuesday, setting up for a potentially horrible loss against a struggling short-handed Jazz team.
