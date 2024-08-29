BREAKING: Steph Curry Makes Decision on Future With Golden State Warriors
After failing to acquire Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, Steph Curry's future with the Golden State Warriors has remained very up in the air. Now, it looks like that uncertainty has been cleared.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Steph Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season. His agent Jeff Austin of Octagon told ESPN.
Curry was already contracted to the Golden State Warriors during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. During the 2024-25 season, Curry is set to make $55,761,216 million, and $59,606,817 million during the 2025-26 season.
While many Warriors fans have expressed massive frustration with the team's inability to acquire an All-Star caliber player this offseason, Curry has been reportedly calm about the situation. The team has reportedly remained confident that they can acquire another star in the upcoming offseasons.
The player with the highest amount of pressure on the Golden State Warriors will be Brandin Podziemski. The team refused to include him in trade talks centered around Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, and multiple first-round picks. If he can make that massive jump this season, the Warriors will be in a fantastic spot. If he doesn't, one should expect to hear his name in a plethora of trade talks. For now, though, the Golden State Warriors have Steph Curry secured.
