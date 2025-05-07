Breaking: Steph Curry Ruled Out for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves match up on Tuesday for Game 1 of their second-round series, with the Warriors coming off a seven-game series against the Houston Rockets and the Timberwolves a five-game series over the Los Angeles Lakers. With the two sides vying for a spot in the Western Conference Finals, no side will go out easily.
Heading into the series, a major area of concern for Golden State is the amount of rest their stars have had after Game 7 against the Rockets. Especially with a veteran core, the lack of time to heal doesn't bode well for Golden State. And unfortunately, that came to reality in the second quarter, with the Warriors' star man having to leave the game.
Dealing with a left hamstring injury, Curry was seen grimacing in pain before exiting the game during a timeout to head to the locker room. While the thumb injury has been the one everyone has had their eyes on, Curry now appears to be dealing with pain in his hamstring. After going back to the locker room, Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring strain.
Curry exits the game with 13 points in 13 minutes, and now leaves Golden State without their go-to scorer for the game. While Draymond Green has been having a solid performance so far, the defensive attention Curry creates is crucial to Golden State's offense.
With Curry out, Golden State will have to rely more on Jimmy Butler, as the playoff riser will need to carry a bigger load while getting help from other players like Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski.
