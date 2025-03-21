BREAKING: Steph Curry Ruled Out With New Injury in Warriors-Raptors
The Golden State Warriors were dealt a very unfortunate hand on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors.
After weeks of waiting, the team was finally healthy again with Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski all available. Unfortunately, it didn't last long.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a new injury against the Toronto Raptors that sent him back to the locker room.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Concern for the Warriors: Steph Curry just went to the locker room grabbing at his tailbone after a hard fall. Here he is discussing it with Drew Yoder and Rick Celebrini and then walking to locker room gingerly with Celebrini."
To make matters worse, Curry was later ruled as out for the rest of the game due to a pelvic contusion.
Curry was already dealing with a nagging back injury going into the game, but with this new pelvic contusion, one would have to imagine that the Warriors will be very cautious.
The timing couldn't be any worse for the Golden State Warriors, who are one game ahead of the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed. Fortunately, the team has some relatively easy games ahead, with matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs.
For now, the Warriors should be able to survive their next four games without Curry. After that, it's going to get much more difficult.
