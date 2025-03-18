Breaking: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Bucks
After surprisingly losing to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors head straight into a huge cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Warriors superstar Steph Curry struggled in Monday's game, scoring 20 points with seven turnovers on 6-21 shooting from the field and 4-14 from the three-point line. Following the game, Curry admitted that he was a bit banged up, while head coach Steve Kerr told the media that he was exhausted and needed some rest.
Curry is getting his much-needed rest on Tuesday night, as the Warriors have ruled him out against the Bucks due to rest as he deals with a back injury.
Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season with 44.4/39.4/93.5 shooting splits. The 37-year-old continues to dominate the league and the Warriors could be in trouble without him.
Curry has not missed a game since January 28 but is now set to be sidelined for the tenth time this season. The Warriors are 6-3 without him, but not having the generational talent on the court will always do more harm than anything for Golden State.
The Warriors have won 12 of their last 15 games, but are now in jeopardy of dropping their second straight with Curry sidelined. The Bucks have lost four of their last six games, so even without Curry, the Warriors might be catching Milwaukee at a good time to pick up the win.
