BREAKING: Warriors Reveal Steph Curry's Final Injury Status vs. Wizards
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry suffered an ankle injury against the LA Clippers last week that caused him to miss three games. The Warriors impressively went 3-0 in these games, relying on their depth that has led Steve Kerr to play an unconventional 12-man rotation.
Curry was reevaluated on Sunday ahead of Golden State’s game against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Having gone through his usual pregame routine against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Curry looked to be on track to return against Washington, and that is exactly what will happen.
Speaking with reporters prior to Monday night’s game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry is available on Monday, and will return to Golden State’s starting lineup.
This is a huge boost for a Warriors team that has gotten off to a very impressive 5-1 start to the new NBA season. It was certainly concerning when Curry went down with an ankle injury, because while the Warriors have a lot of depth, they do not have that prototypical second star who projected to make up for Curry’s absence.
Doing it collectively, the Warriors have gotten solid performances from up and down their roster, which they hope will continue now that Curry has returned.
Looking to re-enter the Western Conference playoff picture after missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors have certainly started the season strong.
