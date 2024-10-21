BREAKING: Warriors Reportedly Make Final Decision on Looming Free Agent
The Golden State Warriors had decisions to make this offseason on their 2021 first round picks. Both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody entered the offseason eligible for extensions, and the Warriors expressed a desire to keep both players in the organization longterm.
Kuminga and Moody have each seen their roles fluctuate under Steve Kerr since being drafted. Kumiga showed flashes last season of who the Warriors hope he can become, while Moody was solid in his limited rotation opportunities.
Playing well this preseason, Moody has reportedly been given a contract extension.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors.”
Moody averaged 15.5 points in just 20.1 minutes per contest in his six preseason games. Asked about the 6-foot-6 guard during the preseason, Kerr had an interesting statement.
“He’s gonna play a big role for us,” Kerr said. “But so are a lot of other guys. We’re sitting in that coaches room every day saying: ‘How are we going to play all these guys?’”
Moody was set to enter restricted free agency after this season, but now the looming free agent lands an extension with Golden State. Extending Moody shows the Warriors have a level of confidence he will be a regular contributor this season.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France