BREAKING: Warriors Reveal Major Steph Curry Injury Update
Last night against the LA Clippers, Steph Curry suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from returning to the game. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry's injury looked to be mild to moderate, but that Curry would receive an MRI later.
Less than 24 hours later, the results of Steph Curry's MRI have been revealed by the Golden State Warriors. The team released the results via a press release, which reads as follows.
"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI late last night. The MRI showed no structural damage and confirmed the injury as a left peroneal strain. He will be re-evaluated on Friday."
The good news for Warrriors fans is that Curry suffered no structural damage of any kind. The bad news for Warriors fans is that they're going to have to be without Curry for some time, and their next 10 gams won't be kind.
The Warriors' next 10 games are against the: New Orleans Pelicans, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and LA Clippers.
The Goldne State Warriors have been lauding the depth of their team throughout training camp. That depth is about to be tested now.
