BREAKING: Warriors Starter OUT for Rest of NBA Season
With the departing of Klay Thompson this offseason to the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors were able to fill his void with two new guards to add to the rotation. While Buddy Hield is proving to be a major addition to the team this year, their other acquisition will see his season come to an end.
Joining the Warriors this offseason on a one-year, $12.8 million contract, former Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton was set to serve as the team's starting shooting guard alongside Stephen Curry this season. However, after going down with an injury against the Dallas Mavericks on November 12th, Melton's season will come to an end.
Via Warriors PR: "Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, who has missed the last two (2) games due to a sprained left ACL, underwent further testing to determine the extent of the injury.
The tests indicated that it is in De'Anthony's best interest to proceed with ACL surgery. He is scheduled for surgery in the near future and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season."
Melton appeared in just six games and started two for the Warriors this season, putting up 10.3 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. The Warriors will look towards collective effort from Lindy Waters II, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody to fill his spot for the remainder of the season.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'