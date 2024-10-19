Inside The Warriors

Bronny James' Performance in Warriors-Lakers Goes Viral

Bronny James had his best NBA performance during the Warriors vs Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit:
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The NBA world has been waiting for Bronny James to have a big NBA game this preseason and it finally happened on Friday night during the Warriors vs Lakers game - albeit, during a massive blowout.

On Friday night, Bronny James put up 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block on 41% shooting from the field. It was easily the best NBA performance of his young career so far, and it had the NBA world talking.

Bronny's performance included a plethora of steals, dunks, and a vast array of moves. Granted, it was all during a gigantic blowout, but it still allowed him to actually display his ability.

Prior to tonight's game against the Warriors, Bronny was tremendously struggling in the preseason. In his five games before tonight, he was averaging 1.6 points on 20% shooting from the field and 0% shooting from three. He had more turnovers than made field goals.

Fortunately for the young 20-year-old, his singular performance against the Warriors was better than all five of his other preseason performances combined. Even though it didn't result in a win, Bronny's confidence should be much higher entering the regular season.

Becoming a competent NBA player isn't something that happens overnight, it requires building blocks day by day. The next step for Bronny James is to repeat this type of performance but in a much closer game.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off for the first time in the regular season on December 25.

