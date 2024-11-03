Buddy Hield Joins Steph Curry on Historic NBA List
Many had worried how the Golden State Warriors would look with Klay Thompson no longer being a part of the roster. When the team signed Buddy Hield many expected him to be a great contributor to the team, but no one expected him to perform at the level he's performing at right now.
Through six games with the Warriors, Buddy Hield has made history that only Steph Curry has done before. Hield is only the second player in NBA history to make over 30 threes in their first six games of the NBA season. Curry had accomplished that feat five times already.
Throughout six games with the Warriors, Buddy Hield is averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 49/50/100 shooting from the field. Hield is averaging 50% from three on 9.6 attempts a game. His numbers have been absolutely ridiculous and he's been a massive game-changer for the Golden State Warriors. At some point, Hield's numbers will fall as he returns to the law over averages, though.
The Warriors currently have a record of 5-1, even without Steph Curry playing the last three games. Much of that success have been owed to Buddy Hield's ability to play like a legitimate Klay Thompson replacement to start the season for the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:15 p.m. EST.
