Buddy Hield Makes Feelings Clear After Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors have looked like a brand-new team since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, boasting a 12-2 record since his acquisition, and could end up escaping the play-in tournament with a top-six seed. Furthermore, the team still hasn't gotten to full health and could get even better after Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are back.
While the Warriors are definitely thankful for what Butler has done for them so far, there's no doubt that Andrew Wiggins was loved by the organization. A key part in the Warriors' recent title, Golden State guard Buddy Hield made his feelings clear about the trade in a radio appearance.
"When guys were traded, it was a rough day for [Warriors coach Steve Kerr]," Hield said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru." "Especially with Wiggs, it was emotional in that locker room. I was even more emotional because I wish it was me that got traded because Wiggs did so much for this franchise. For a guy like that, I hated to see him go like that because he's done so much for this franchise.”
A bold statement to say he'd rather be traded, it just shows how well-liked Wiggins was in the organization. Wiggins joined the Warriors via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves and embraced a new role in Golden State as he no longer needed to be a 20+ point per game scorer.
The Warriors will see Wiggins later this season on March 25th when Golden State travels to face the Miami Heat.
