Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
Buddy Hield's arrival to the Bay Area has been loud. Well, the Golden State Warriors have started their first two games of the season on the road, but the message still stands. He helped the squad to a 140-107 victory in their season opener, and he torched the Utah Jazz in the first half of their second game.
The journeyman sharpshooter has made his impact felt with a few other franchises before landing with the Warriors this past offseason, but he's made his presence more than known since suiting up in a Golden State jersey.
In the first half against the Jazz, Hield scored 24 points while knocking down six of his seven 3-point attempts to help the team to a large lead. After the quick start, a stat was revealed via @WarriorsMuse that Hield made NBA history for 3-pointers made in his first two games with a franchise, having knocked down 11 3-pointers in two games.
The catch? Hield did so in just six quarters. He's been on an absolute heater with his new squad.
This was one of two ways Hield made history in this game, as he also moved into 21st all-time in threes.
Via Warriors on X: "Moving up the ranks. Buddy is now 21st all-time in threes."
After his first game with the club, Hield drew the experience back to his time playing college basketball when he was a superstar for the Oklahoma Sooners.
“I don’t want to bring it up, but I think the last time I was free like this was at Oklahoma,” Hield said.
It seems Hield has a place within a franchise that helped revolutionize the 3-point shot, and playing in Steve Kerr's system is only helping him thrive more.
