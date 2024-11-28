Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors vs OKC Thunder
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield has been everything the team has been looking for and more this season. Hield has made history multiple times in this early season and tonight was another example of that.
Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hield passed Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for the 18th most-made threes in NBA history. He now has the 18th most made three-pointers in NBA history, with next up being Jason Kidd at 17th place.
Through 17 games this season, Hield is averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 46/43/90 shooting from the field. In 16 of those games, Hield has been accomplishing all of this off of the bench.
Even though the Warriors never found a second All-Star to replace Klay Thompson, Hield has been a fantastic option off of the bench. Shockingly, Hield has been outperforming Thompson in nearly every category this season, in five minutes less a game. Klay is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 38/37/94 shooting from the field. Klay is on a 3-year, $50 million contract while Hield is on a 4-year, $37 million contract.
The Warriors have been one of the NBA's best surprise teams this season and that doesn't happen without Hield's performance on the team. Hopefully, the team can keep up their current pace without getting tired.
