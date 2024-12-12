Buddy Hield Makes NBA History In Warriors vs Rockets NBA Cup
The NBA was established in 1949. Throughout that time, there have been plenty of all-time greats come through and established their names in the record books for their historic performances. Whether it be Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100 points against the New York Knicks in 1962, or LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first all-time on the NBA's scoring list, it seems as if records continue to be broken.
As the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors face off in the first round of the NBA Cup playoffs, one of the Warriors players entered the game with a chance to reach a milestone in NBA history and it didn't take long for him to do so.
In the third quarter against the Rockets, Buddy Hield's first three of the game made him reach 2,000 made threes in his career. With that, Hield becomes just the 17th player to do so, joining nine other active players to reach that mark (Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, LeBron James, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Stephen Curry).
Even before he entered the NBA, Hield was destined to become an elite three-point shooter based on his prolific career at Oklahoma with the Sooners. As a senior, Hield converted 45.7% from behind the arc on 8.7 attempts per game.
With Hield turning 32 next week, there's still plenty of time in his career to climb the rankings and likely reach the top ten in a few seasons.
