Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Spurs
The Golden State Warriors just clinched their spot in the NBA Cup with a win against the Pelicans and within 24 hours later, the team was back in action to make more history. The Warriors hit the road once more and landed in San Antonio to take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Tonight's performance would be fueled by the newest addition to the team, and the newest "Splash Brother", Buddy Hield.
Hield started the game off hot scoring 11 points while going 3-5 from three in the first half of the game. This had put Hield in the NBA history books as he then passed Joe Johnson for 19th on the NBA's all-time threes made list.
Hield has been an integral part of the team's success and his numbers and accolades only prove that. So far this season Hield has been averaging 16.2 points a game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 47/44/89 from the field. The Warriors continue to surpass the expectations many had for them with the strong contributions from their newfound teammates.
As Hield continues to grow with this team it can be expected to see him climb further and further on the NBA's all-time three-pointer list. Hield is only proving more and more that he's the perfect addition next to Warriors guard Steph Curry.
